Edinburgh traffic: Full list of Edinburgh's speed camera locations in March 2025

Here are all the locations in Edinburgh where fixed speed cameras are currently operating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every day on Edinburgh’s roads, dozens of speed cameras are in operation – and we’ve put together a list which shows where Capital drivers are being clocked breaking the speed limit

There are different speed cameras used to monitor traffic on the city’s roads, including mobile speed, average speed, variable speed and traffic light cameras – but what they have in common is they can lead to a hefty fine and unwanted points on your driving licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are all the fixed speed cameras currently active in Edinburgh, as highlighted by Safety Cameras Scotland, the collective name for the three Safety Camera Units that operate across Scotland – North, East and West – who manage the administration for speed and red-light cameras

The Units operate within Police Scotland, funded via a grant from the Scottish Safety Camera Programme.

Speed camera locations across City of Edinburgh

A701 Liberton Gardens near to Little Road Edinburgh, Broomhouse Road Edinburgh adjacent to Sighthill Public Park, Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Balgreen Road, Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Saughtonhall Drive, Corstorphine Road Edinburgh west of Ellersly Road, Drum Brae South Edinburgh north of Drum Brae Park Approach, Gilmerton Road Edinburgh north of Ferniehill Road, Gilmerton Road Edinburgh south of Rutherford Drive, Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to North Gyle Grove.

Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to St Thomas' Church, Hillhouse Road Edinburgh at Telford Road, Liberton Brae Edinburgh north of Cadogan Road, Lindsay Road Edinburgh at Bathfield, London Road Edinburgh at Willowbrae Road, London Road Edinburgh near to Cambusnethan Street, Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent, Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh west of Pennywell Road, Salamander Street Edinburgh east of Carron Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Clerk Street Edinburgh at Hope Park Terrace, Stenhouse Road Edinburgh Opposite H.M. Prison, Telford Road Edinburgh near to Grigor Drive, Telford Road Edinburgh Opposite Drylaw Avenue, The A90 Road Edinburgh between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, The M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh North, M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh South.

🔵⚪️ For all of the latest breaking stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News breaking newsletter 🗞️

Click here to sign up 👇