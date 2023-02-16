Edinburgh locals will line the streets on Friday to pay their respects to Barry Martin, a firefighter who died after tackling a blaze in the Jenners building on Princes Street last month.

A funeral cortege will make its way from the foot of the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral at 12pm on Friday, February 16. After the procession, a private funeral will be held in St Giles Cathedral at 12.20pm. Hundreds of firefighters, as well as Barry’s family and friends, will attend the service.

Several streets will be closed on a rolling basis to allow the procession to pass, and buses will be diverted away from the area.

Here are the rolling road closures in place in Edinburgh on Friday:

Leith Walk at Mcdonald Road, London Road, Montrose Terrace, Easter Road, Abbeymount, Abbeyhill, Horse Wynd, Queens Drive, Canongate, New Street, High Street, Lawnmarket, Parliament Square, West Parliament Square, St. Giles Street, Johnston Terrace

Barry, 38, from Fife, was seriously injured in the line of duty while tackling the department store blaze on January 23. The father-of-two died four days later.

Earlier this week, a minute’s silence was held for the fallen firefighter. On Monday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Today we joined together to observe a minute's silence to remember our friend and colleague, Firefighter Barry Martin. Barry died on Friday January 27 following the injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire in Edinburgh earlier that week.

A procession will march down the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral, where the funeral of Barry Martin will be held. (Photo credit: SFRS)

"We thank our staff and colleagues from other UK fire and rescue services who joined us in marking this poignant moment today. On Friday, hundreds of firefighters will join Barry's family and friends in paying tribute at his funeral service at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh."

