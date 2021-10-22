RMT confirmed that COP26 ScotRail strike action is to go ahead as planned following a breakdown in further talks today.

Strike action is planned to coincide with the climate summit which will see thousands of delegates from across the globe, including world leaders such as US president Joe Biden, arrive in Scotland for crucial climate change talks.

The summit is to get under way on October 31.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "There was a golden opportunity for ScotRail to make serious progress in talks today but instead they offered nothing of any consequence and as a result our action throughout COP26 goes ahead as planned.

"There can be no climate justice without pay justice and it's about time ScotRail, the SNP and Transport Scotland woke up to that fact. The same message applies to our Scottish Caledonian Sleeper members.

"There is still time to avoid the chaos of a transport shutdown during COP26 if the key players get back with some serious proposals. We remain available for talks but the ball is firmly in their court."

Earlier this week, members of another rail union, the TSSA, voted to accept the pay offer from ScotRail.

ScotRail staff will strike from Monday November 1 until Friday November 12.

Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper will hold two 24-hour strikes: one from 11.59am on Sunday October 31 and one on Thursday November 11, also from 11.59am.

