Crowds cheer at East Lothian train station as it reopens after nearly sixty years

Crowds cheered as the first train pulled into the revamped East Linton station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crowds cheered as the first train for nearly years pulled into a reopened East Lothian train station.

The train arrived at East Linton from Edinburgh after 10.30am on Wednesday, 13 December – the first since the station closed in 1964. A bagpiper played to gathered crowds on the platform of Scotland’s newest station as the train pulled in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a major £15m revamp supported by Scottish Government funding the station has a new footbridge between its two platforms and a newly constructed car park with 114 spaces, blue badge accessible spaces near the lifts and 18 electric vehicle charging points.

Photo by East Lothian Council

Passenger services will be provided by Scotrail between Edinburgh and Dunbar and TransPennine Express between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Network Rail said on X, formerly Twitter: “Today's the day that East Linton station reopens! Closed in 1964, today sees the area reconnected to the railway after almost 60 years.”

ScotRail posted: "Our first service departs East Linton at 11:08 for Edinburgh, arriving into the capital at 11:35. We'll see you on-board if you're making the trip!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Lothian Council shared photos and a video of crowds packed onto the platform to greet the first train. Cheers could be heard as it pulled in: The council said: "Excitement building in East Linton with first train to arrive at new station expected shortly."

Council Leader Norman Hampshire said: “The arrival of the first train at the new station is a historic moment for the community. People living will benefit greatly from improved transport connections. The council has invested almost £3.5m in this fantastic new infrastructure. With East Lothian being one of Scotland’s fastest growing areas, we believe the new station can also boost the local economy.”

The Regional Transport Partnership for South East Scotland said: