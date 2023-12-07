Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train passengers travelling north from Edinburgh have been warned of cancellations due to heavy rainfall.

Operator LNER alerted customers travelling to Aberdeen and Inverness from the Capital that services will be cancelled on Thursday, December 7 due to weather conditions and a risk of flooding on the tracks. LNER apologised to all passengers planning to travel on northbound services on Thursday and urged customers to check for live updates. According to the website on Thursday morning live updates show some trains are cancelled. Warnings were issued that severe weather between Crianlarich and Oban and Mallaig means lines are disrupted.

Heavy rainfall is forecast across the East Coast of Scotland and heavy snow is also expected between Perth and Inverness.

LNER train at Waverley Station Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images

A warning on the operator’s website said: “Heavy rainfall is expected across the East Coast of Scotland today, and there is high risk of flooding to the railway. Heavy snow is also forecast betwen Perth and Inverness. As a result, LNER will not be running any rail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Inverness today, Thursday 7 December.

"If you have a LNER train ticket dated for Thursday 7 December between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Inverness, you will be able to use your ticket on another LNER service, up to and including Monday 11 December. Please make a new seat reservation here. Services are expected to resume on Friday 8 December subject to weather conditions. However, please check before you travel. If you choose not to travel by train, you will be entitled to a full refund, please click here. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Neil Armstrong, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “After a relatively calm day on Wednesday, wet and windy weather will move in from the west on Wednesday night. Low pressure will drive several days of unsettled conditions with heavy rainfall the main concern. We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for rain across the UK, as much as 80mm of rain could fall in some areas of the west, particularly higher ground. Higher ground in eastern Scotland could even see up to 100mm of rain. Our warnings are likely to be updated so keep up to date with the Met Office forecast.

