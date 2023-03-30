Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to the Great White North daily from this summer and then three times a week in winter months, as Air Canada has announced it will resume and extend its non-stop service between Edinburgh and Toronto.

The service could fly daily during the summer peak season starting from June 2 and will then fly three times a week from October 23 – Jan 24. It's currently planned to resume in early spring 2024. Air Canada offers more daily flights from the UK to Canada than any other airline.

Air Canada flights from Edinburgh to Toronto will be operated by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft features three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including lie-flat seats in Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class. All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada’s extensive North American network.

Air Canada Edinburgh to Toronto flights extended into winter

Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada general manager of sales in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of our non-stop services from Edinburgh to Toronto. Our newly extended service from Edinburgh will not only provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada during both the summer and winter seasons, but also allow convenient onward travel options across North America. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence.”