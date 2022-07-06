Edinburgh drivers spot vehicle going wrong way down M90 in South Queensferry

A car was spotted driving in the wrong direction down the M90 on Tuesday evening.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 11:23 am

The vehicle, which appeared to be heading towards Edinburgh, was spotted by drivers travelling on the M90 Northbound near South Queensferry.

One driver, who captured the incident with his dash cam, said: “The car almost collided head on with two other vehicles just before passing us.”

He put his hazard lights on and prepared to take evasive action as the car approached his vehicle, but it continued onto the hard shoulder instead.

Moments later, he witnessed the car have “another near miss with a lorry”.

This incident was reported to the police, however, officers were unable to track down the vehicle or the driver.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm on Tuesday, 5 July, 2022, police received a report of a car traveling the wrong way on the M90 near South Queensferry. Officers attended and carried out a search, but no trace of any vehicle was found.”

The car was seen driving in the wrong direction and on the hard shoulder on the M90 near South Queensferry. (Photo credit: Ricardo Alvarado)
