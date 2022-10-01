Two different marches are set to take place in Edinburgh’s city centre today, which will cause some disruption to travel.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists will march from Princes Street to the UK Government headquarters at Queen Elizabeth House in Sibbald Walk, to protest rising energy costs and Liz Truss’ continued support of the fossil fuel industry.

The event will begin at 11am at The Royal Scottish Academy, with protesters passing the UK Government Buildings before stopping at the Scottish Parliament at 12.15.

Scottish Independence supporters will also march through the Capital on Saturday. The demonstration, which was planned by the All Under One Banner group, is expected to draw large numbers to the city.

Protesters will meet on Johnston Terrace at 12.30, and walk all the way to the Scottish Parliament.

What roads will be closed on Saturday?

From 10.30am to 4pm:

Johnston Terrace

Castlehill

Upper Bow

Lawnmarket from Castlehill to George IV Bridge

From 12.30pm to 4.30pm:

Lawnmarket from George IV Bridge to High Street

High Street

Parliament Square

North Bridge

Canongate

Cranston StreetHorse Wynd