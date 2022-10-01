Edinburgh road closures: Edinburgh streets to be closed for Independence and Extinction Rebellion marches on Saturday
Here are all the Edinburgh roads that will be closed today, as Independence supporters and Extinction Rebellion activists take to the streets.
Two different marches are set to take place in Edinburgh’s city centre today, which will cause some disruption to travel.
Extinction Rebellion Scotland activists will march from Princes Street to the UK Government headquarters at Queen Elizabeth House in Sibbald Walk, to protest rising energy costs and Liz Truss’ continued support of the fossil fuel industry.
The event will begin at 11am at The Royal Scottish Academy, with protesters passing the UK Government Buildings before stopping at the Scottish Parliament at 12.15.
Scottish Independence supporters will also march through the Capital on Saturday. The demonstration, which was planned by the All Under One Banner group, is expected to draw large numbers to the city.
Protesters will meet on Johnston Terrace at 12.30, and walk all the way to the Scottish Parliament.
What roads will be closed on Saturday?
From 10.30am to 4pm:
Johnston Terrace
Castlehill
Upper Bow
Lawnmarket from Castlehill to George IV Bridge
From 12.30pm to 4.30pm:
Lawnmarket from George IV Bridge to High Street
High Street
Parliament Square
North Bridge
Canongate
Cranston StreetHorse Wynd
Queens Drive from Horse Wynd to the Broad Pavement car park roundabout