News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
1 hour ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
14 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
15 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
16 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
19 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Edinburgh traffic: Pennywell Road in Granton closed after gas leak with vehicles being diverted

Gas leak forces Edinburgh road closure with transport being diverted

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 6th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:12 BST
Pennywell Road in the Granton area of Edinburgh (Google Streetview)Pennywell Road in the Granton area of Edinburgh (Google Streetview)
Pennywell Road in the Granton area of Edinburgh (Google Streetview)

A busy road in the north of Edinburgh has been forced to close after a gas leak.

There has been disruption in Pennywell Road northbound since Friday, May 6, with the road currently closed between Pennywell Gardens and Craigroyston High School while repairs are underway. A detour is in operation, according to traffic reports, with temporary traffic lights installed at the Muirfield Parkway and West Granton Road roundabout on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh traffic wardens to ride on buses and target cars parked in bus lanes

Related topics:Edinburgh