A busy road in the north of Edinburgh has been forced to close after a gas leak.

There has been disruption in Pennywell Road northbound since Friday, May 6, with the road currently closed between Pennywell Gardens and Craigroyston High School while repairs are underway. A detour is in operation, according to traffic reports, with temporary traffic lights installed at the Muirfield Parkway and West Granton Road roundabout on Friday.