Under Operation Unicorn, the plan for if the Queen passed in Scotland, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday.

Following the 96-year-old monarch’s death on Thursday (September 8), a procession is now expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12), and the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church.

Members of the royal family are then expected to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles.

The City of Edinburgh Council have warned locals to expect 'significant disruption', as the body of Queen Elizabeth II is moved to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

It is expected that thousands of people will flock to Edinburgh to pay their respects, and City of Edinburgh Council have shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.

The council also stated that "further closures are expected in the coming days."

Full list of Edinburgh road closures for Queen’s procession

Mounted Police officers are seen on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh on September 10, 2022, as preparations continue for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin over the weekend (Photo by NEIL HANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

- Blackfriars Street

- Castle Terrace

- Chambers Street

- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South

- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue

- Fettes Avenue

- Queens Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance)

- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace

- East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street

- New Street, south of entrance to Waverley Car Park

- Old Tollboth Wynd

- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent and Leith Street

- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent

- Abbeyhill at abbey Lane

- Abbey Mount at Regent Road

- Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street

- High Street at George IV / The Mound

- High Street at Cockburn Street

- St Giles Street at North Bank Street

- Johnston Terrace

- Lawnmarket

- Nicolson Street (northbound only) at West Nicholson Street

- Niddry Street