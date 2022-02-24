The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, which will come into place at 8pm tonight and last until 9.30am on Friday.

The warning covers much of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Further wintry showers have been forecast for this evening.

Temperatures will drop, and icy patches will likely develop on untreated surfaces, increasing the chance of accidents and injuries.

The Met Office said: “Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground”.

Edinburgh is already under a yellow warning for snow and lightning, which will remain in place until 8pm tonight.

Storm Gladys has arrived in Edinburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson/JPIMedia

The forecaster has said there is “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes”.

Just days after Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin swept across the country, Storm Gladys has hit Scotland.

