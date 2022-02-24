Edinburgh weather: Storm Gladys will continue to affect Edinburgh as yellow warning for snow and ice issued
Edinburgh residents can expect more weather-related disruption, as snow and ice has been forecast for this evening.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, which will come into place at 8pm tonight and last until 9.30am on Friday.
Further wintry showers have been forecast for this evening.
Read More
Temperatures will drop, and icy patches will likely develop on untreated surfaces, increasing the chance of accidents and injuries.
The Met Office said: “Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground”.
Edinburgh is already under a yellow warning for snow and lightning, which will remain in place until 8pm tonight.
The forecaster has said there is “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes”.
Just days after Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin swept across the country, Storm Gladys has hit Scotland.