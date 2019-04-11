This is how Edinburgh thanks drivers on new two-door Lothian buses

How to thank the driver on the new 100-seater Lothian buses has become a big talking point in Edinburgh today.

Earlier in the day, the Edinburgh Evening News ran a story about a Twitter thread in which people were offering suggestions on how to tank the drivers when departing the new fleet, which have doors in the middle of the bus.

Lothian Buses themselves even got involved on Twitter - coining the hashtag #twodoorroar.

Here's how the good folk of Edinburgh think you can still thank the driver:

@JulieRoss62 said on Twitter: "I’m going to yell “THANK YOU DRIVER” REALLY REALLY LOUDLY...which is what a small minority of folk used to do decades ago."

@graeme came up with this suggestion: "Send them an email?"

@pgkepfidra asked: "Do people in other parts of the country thank their bus drivers?"

David Ure said: "Just say thank you louder like we used to do on the 2 door buses. It’s hardly rocket science"

Samantha Tayler offered this opinion, saying: "Should have a button to say thank you and at the end of each shift the driver with the most 'thank-yous' should get a bonus from Lothian bus."

Steven Oliver said: "Say thanks to the driver when you get on, once you've either shown your pass or paid your fare. That's what we did the last time Edinburgh had two-door buses."

Charalampos Koundourakis said: "I just turn and say THANK YOU DRIVER, CHEERS!"

Gordon Crees suggested: "Maybe a wee tip jar next to the driver to say thank you!!"

Killack Miguel, however, had a different view, writing on Facebook: "You don’t. There only doing their job. Easy as. No need to thank as they getting paid to do so."

How do you say thank you on the new buses? Let us know by commenting below or on Facebook.