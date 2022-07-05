Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi are headlining TRNSMT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8-10, respectively.
The gates at TRNSMT open at 12pm each day.
ScotRail is urging customers heading to the events to travel early if they can, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.
Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday night.
These are:
23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston
23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock
23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling
23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr
23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
But there will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after TRNSMT ends at 11pm on Sunday.
The reduced rail services are because of driver shortages, as they refuse to work overtime and on their rest days.
Union Aslef has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 11.
However, no trains will be available for music fans who stay until the end of the festival at 11pm on Sunday.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N’ Roses and then at Glasgow Green, and we’re urging customers travelling to the event to plan ahead, to check their entire journey and to know their travel options.
“Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after Guns N’ Roses on Tuesday night, and on the Friday and Saturday of TRNSMT.
“Customers going to TRNSMT on Sunday should be aware there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”