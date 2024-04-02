Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Floral tributes have been placed outside a Leith Walk locksmiths following news that its ‘one of a kind’ manager has tragically died on holiday.

David Rose, who ran Castle Keyz & Fobz on Albert Street for the last two years, died last week whilst on the holiday of a lifetime in Asia. It is understood the ‘one of a kind’ 56-year-old died of a heart attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friend of 27 years, Scott Codona, better known as ‘Scott Keyz’ shared kind words of his long-time friend and colleague. Scott said: “I have the heaviest of hearts right now, sleep tight David Rose, you were one of a kind and one I’ll never forget. See you on the other side xxx.”

Many others who knew David have shared moving tributes online with others placing flowers where he worked. One note outside the Leith Walk shop reads: “R.I.P my good friend.”

Sharing a message on social media, one person said: “He was such a character and had time for everyone who passed through his door. He treated every customer like an old friend and you could end up staying in the shop long after you'd gotten your key back. He was so buzzing to go to Asia he was telling everyone who would listen I think! R.I.P.”

One fellow Leith Walk business shared a message online about the popular ‘character.’ The Leith Walk Police Box wrote: “So very sorry to hear about our neighbour over the Walk - David from Castle Keys & Fobs. He was such a character who worked so hard in his great wee business but who knew how to live life to the full.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Leeds, David moved to Edinburgh 27 years ago and was known as a ‘gentleman’ and ‘lovely man’ by many. Another added on social media the 56-year-old was ‘such a kind and generous person’ with another adding ‘David will be missed by many, he was a lovely guy.’