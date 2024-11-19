Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you thought buying a coffee at Edinburgh’s Christmas Market was expensive, it’s chump change compared to the Mossgiel Farm flat white.

The £272 coffee will be on sale in four cafes across the capital this weekend, but dairy farmer, Bryce Cunningham, said although the price point ‘sounds crazy’ it’s actually ‘a pretty good deal’.

At first glimpse the outrageously steep price greatly exceeds the bounds of reason, but it’s actually a form of crowdfunding to support an Ayrshire dairy farmer in his journey to create a zero-waste dairy facility that hopes to challenge the dominance of big dairy with its innovative approach to organic milk production.

The £272 flat white from Mossgiel Farm will be available in Edinburgh cafes this weekend | Mossgiel Farm/Story Shop

And by purchasing the lavish cup of espresso and steamed milk, buyers will also become an investor in the business, receiving 34 shares in Mossgiel Farm.

The Mossgiel Farm flat white will be available at Edinburgh cafés Disposition Coffee, William & Johnson, The Lady and the Bear and The Dean on Saturday, November 23.

Family farm owner, Bryce Cunningham, said: “Sometimes it takes a little shock factor to make people think differently. This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white in the UK – but it’s much more than just a lovely drink.

“You’re investing in a sustainable future for farming and joining a movement that’s changing the dairy industry. We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down, it’s a pretty good deal. How much is the future of farming worth?”

Mossgiel Farm became the first UK dairy to eliminate single-use plastics, and its unique low-temperature brewing process preserves the natural flavours of milk, providing a fresher, fuller-bodied taste. Mossgiel’s trademarked Cow with Calf programme allows cows to raise their calves naturally, rejecting industry practices that separate calves from their mothers at birth.

So far Bryce has raised more than £117,000 of its crowdfunding goal of £272,000 - which the farm owner said will allow Mossgiel to double production and expand into new markets.

Bryce added: “We are so grateful to the 290 people who have backed us so far, and want more people to join our herd, to help us make a difference in an industry controlled by ‘Big Dairy’, by reducing plastic waste, using renewable energy, and prioritising animal welfare.”

If forking out £272 is a bit steep for your morning coffee, Mossgiel’s Crowdcube page offers a range of investment opportunities starting at £8, allowing people to get involved and support the farm’s mission.