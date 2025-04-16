Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

American pop sensation Chappell Roan has sold out two headline shows at this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions – selling 60,000 tickets in a matter of minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who has had hits with songs including The Giver and Pink Pony Club, was originally set to perform one show at the Royal Highland Centre in August. But the critically acclaimed artist proved so popular that a second show was later added.

After a hugely successful 2024 – and her sold out Glasgow show – Chappell Roan will return to Scotland for one of the year’s biggest concerts. Set to perform at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds Tuesday, August 26, the Midwest Princess will thrill Scottish audiences with her high energy hits including Hot To Go! and Pink Pony Club. | Getty Images

Known for her powerful vocals and empowering message, Chappell Roan will now perform two sold out shows in Edinburgh on August 26 and 27. The upcoming shows will be the pop sensation’s biggest ever Scottish show following last year’s appearance at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoter at DF Concerts & Events, Ellen McEleney said: “The Pink Pony Club is coming to Edinburgh – and fans clearly couldn’t wait. Chappell Roan is one of the most exciting new artists on the planet, and we’re thrilled to be hosting her first ever Scottish festival headline shows at Edinburgh Summer Sessions.”

Roan, who is said to become ‘the icon of a generation’ is the latest star to sell out dates in Edinburgh, joining Sam Fender, AC/DC and Oasis who are all visiting the capital this summer.