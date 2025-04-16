US pop star Chappell Roan sells out both Edinburgh Summer Session gigs in minutes
The 27-year-old, who has had hits with songs including The Giver and Pink Pony Club, was originally set to perform one show at the Royal Highland Centre in August. But the critically acclaimed artist proved so popular that a second show was later added.
Known for her powerful vocals and empowering message, Chappell Roan will now perform two sold out shows in Edinburgh on August 26 and 27. The upcoming shows will be the pop sensation’s biggest ever Scottish show following last year’s appearance at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.
Promoter at DF Concerts & Events, Ellen McEleney said: “The Pink Pony Club is coming to Edinburgh – and fans clearly couldn’t wait. Chappell Roan is one of the most exciting new artists on the planet, and we’re thrilled to be hosting her first ever Scottish festival headline shows at Edinburgh Summer Sessions.”
Roan, who is said to become ‘the icon of a generation’ is the latest star to sell out dates in Edinburgh, joining Sam Fender, AC/DC and Oasis who are all visiting the capital this summer.
