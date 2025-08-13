Hundreds of fans gathered outside Murrayfield Stadium last night to listen for free to the last of the three Oasis concerts in Edinburgh.

Ticketless fans outside Murrayfield enjoyed a triumphant greatest hits set by Oasis on Tuesday, August 12, with fans singing and dancing on Roseburn Street and at the tram stop opposite the stadium. Watch the video above to see for yourself.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Murrayfield Stadium on Tuesday, August 12 to hear the third and final Oasis show for free. | National World

Tram staff had a hard job keeping three lanes of steps to the Murrayfield tram stop clear as fans, mostly in Oasis t-shirts and bucket hats, enjoyed listening to their heroes from a welcome seat as Edinburgh sizzled, with temperatures above 20C all evening.

There was a good-natured vibe among the crowd as strangers sung and danced together in the setting sun throughout the two hour set, with many ‘characters’ on the main road entertaining the crowd on the tram stop steps, including one fan conducting a singalong to 1995 classic Morning Glory, while one mini Liam Gallagher also charmed the crowd with his Oasis attire including bucket hat and tambourine, with the young boy swaggering around Roseburn Street and snarling into an imaginary microphone.

Tram staff struggled to keep three lanes of steps free as Oasis fans grabbed a seat to listen to their heroes in Edinburgh on Tuesday, August 12. | National World

And the crowd outside Murrayfield also had a laugh at youths trying, and failing, to break into the stadium to see as well as hear Oasis for free, with three teenagers climbing onto the turnstile blocks and being chased by police and security.

The noise of the crowd both inside and outside final Oasis Edinburgh show was so loud Don’t Look Back in Anger could be heard two miles away in Longstone, as you can (just about) hear at the end of the above video.