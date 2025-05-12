This video More videos

The terrifying moment a waltzers cart carrying three children flew off its track and crashed into a speaker at an Edinburgh fairground has been caught on video.

Three children, aged seven, 12 and 13, were on the ride at the Galactic Carnival Edinburgh in Wester Hailes on Saturday, May 10, when the car suddenly flew off the track and crashed into another car before colliding with a speaker at the side of the attraction.

In the video, which you can watch at the top of this story, the children can be heard screaming in terror as the car separates from the carousel whilst travelling at full speed.

Three children were left shaken after a Waltzers car they were travelling in flew off the tracks | Submitted

Speaking to the Evening News, Kevin McNulty, the father of the children, said: “I'm still traumatised at what happened. My kids are still in shock and shaken by the whole thing but there's no serious injuries to them thankfully.”

He added: “I'm very thankful, it could have been a hell of a lot worse for them so I'm just so glad that we're all out of it in one piece.”

The father of three said the Waltzers ride was shut down following the incident with the police arriving shortly afterwards.

On Monday, May 12, fairground organisers advised they have closed the carnival early ‘to allow for investigation to take place’.

A spokesman for Galactic Carnival Edinburgh said: “We know that there is news circulating following an incident on our Waltzer ride at Galactic Carnival Edinburgh over the weekend. First aid attended immediately and was offered to those involved in the incident and no ambulance was required.

“Galactic Carnival sincerely apologises to the families who had go through this experience, and will be working tirelessly to assist in the ongoing investigation.We are truly sorry for the distress caused by the incident at our event.

“Public safety at our events has always been, and continues to be, our top priority. All rides at our events undergo extensive safety testing in line with government guidelines, including daily safety checks, and are also inspected by an independent third party safety inspection body.

“This incident is now being investigated by third party inspection bodies and the Health and Safety Executive. We have decided to close the event to allow for investigation to take place.

“All tickets purchased for future dates will be refunded automatically through our ticketing agent Skiddle. Once again we are truly sorry for the distress this has caused.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, 10 May, 2025, officers received a report of a carriage of a ride having come off tracks on Westside Plaza, Edinburgh. Three children were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries. Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”