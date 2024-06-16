Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucu arrived at the zoo in 2020

As part of our ongoing video series with Edinburgh Zoo, we visited the popular capital attraction to learn more about the animals there and see what a typical day for the zoo keeper entails.

In this episode, we visited the tiger enclosure where me met male tiger Lucu and zoo keeper Helen Martin - one of the zoo’s longest serving members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch our video to learn more about these beautiful animals and how staff care for them at Edinburgh Zoo | RZSS

On our arrival, Lucu was enjoying his afternoon snack - a small portion of horse meat. After visiting his enclosure, we then spoke with Helen who told us about her daily routine with these magnificent animals and the challenges they face.

It is estimated there are as few as 300 tigers remaining in the wild due to the loss of their habitat and poaching of tigers for illegal trade. In an attempt to safeguard the future of the beautiful species, staff at the zoo and across the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland are carrying out research to help inform conservation efforts as well as overseeing a breeding programme at Edinburgh zoo.