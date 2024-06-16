Watch: We went behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo and visited the tiger enclosure
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of our ongoing video series with Edinburgh Zoo, we visited the popular capital attraction to learn more about the animals there and see what a typical day for the zoo keeper entails.
In this episode, we visited the tiger enclosure where me met male tiger Lucu and zoo keeper Helen Martin - one of the zoo’s longest serving members of staff.
On our arrival, Lucu was enjoying his afternoon snack - a small portion of horse meat. After visiting his enclosure, we then spoke with Helen who told us about her daily routine with these magnificent animals and the challenges they face.
It is estimated there are as few as 300 tigers remaining in the wild due to the loss of their habitat and poaching of tigers for illegal trade. In an attempt to safeguard the future of the beautiful species, staff at the zoo and across the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland are carrying out research to help inform conservation efforts as well as overseeing a breeding programme at Edinburgh zoo.
Watch our video to learn more about these beautiful animals and how staff care for them at Edinburgh Zoo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.