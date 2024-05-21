Watch: Your daily news round up from the Edinburgh Evening News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest headlines from the Edinburgh Evening News

From the launch of new Edinburgh flights to a popular sandwich shop being put up for sale, we take a look at all the latest Edinburgh headlines in our daily round up video.

Police are appealing for information after a Greggs bakery was broken into and officers are also searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also keep up to date with all the latest sports headlines.