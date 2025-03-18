Edinburgh is set for a scorcher this Friday, with weather experts predicting the hottest day of the year so far.

After a cold, wet and windy start to the year, it's finally going to be time to get outdoors and enjoy some warm sunshine.

Indeed, according to weather forecasters, the Capital will see highs of 17C on Friday, March 21. Saturday won't be quite so warm, with a high of 14C and the chance of some showers. Sunday will see the mercury drop to around 9C.

The Met Office says Wednesday (March 19) wil be a dry and settled day, with some good spells of sunshine and a maximum temperature 10C.

Thursday (March 20) will see a high of 12C, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

It’s not just Edinburgh that will enjoy much improved weather this week – the temperatures could reach 19C in the south of England, which is eight degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

