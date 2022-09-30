Edinburgh Castle was one of many tourist spots which closed its doors on Friday (September 30) as a result of the adverse weather.

Historic Environment Scotland took to Twitter to announce the news, writing: “Unfortunately, Edinburgh Castle will remain closed for the rest of today (Fri 30 Sep) due to high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All ticket holders will be emailed with further information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Edinburgh Zoo also made the decision to close on Friday morning. On social media, they promised to contact anyone who had pre-booked to rearrange their visit.

At midday, Princes Street Gardens also shut its gates due to the winds, which are expected to peak at 57 mph this afternoon.

Lauriston Castle Gardens was forced to close later on in the afternoon, after a number of tree limbs fell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Castle was one of many tourist attractions that closed due to high winds on Friday. (Photo credit: Ben Guerin)