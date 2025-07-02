Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit Edinburgh over the next seven hours with residents told to prepare for travel disruption and flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which is in place from 11am until 6pm and covers Edinburgh and the Lothians, the Scottish Borders and the North East of England.

Residents in these areas have been told to brace for slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The Met Office has warned that driving conditions will be affected, with spray and standing water likely to increase journey times for those travelling by car and bus. Train services could also be affected.

It also warned that homes and businesses could be flooded and buildings could be damaged by water or lightning. Short term loss of power and other services is also ‘likely’, forecasters have warned.

Some locations within the warning area could see 15 to 20 millimetres of rain fall in an hour or less and, where several showers move over the same area, there is a chance of 20 to 30 millimetres of rain falling in two or three hours, the Met Office has said.

It added that strong winds ‘may develop on the western flank with gusts of around 40mph possible for a short period of time’.

Anyone in the affected area is being urged to check routes and amend travel plans where possible. Residents are also being urged to prepare in advance in case of flooding or power cuts.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and anemergency flood kit.” He added: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”