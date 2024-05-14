West Lothian missing: Growing concerns for missing schoolgirl Cheryl Meikle who was last seen in Whitburn
Police in West Lothian are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing schoolgirl who was last seen on Sunday.
Cheryl Meikle was last seen on May 12 in the Union Road area of Whitburn, West Lothian. Police have now launched an appeal to help trace the missing teen.
The 13-year-old is described as white and of slim build and she has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, stone coloured leggings and white trainers with an orange Nike logo.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote incident number 3637, 13/05/2024.”
