West Lothian missing: Growing concerns for missing schoolgirl Cheryl Meikle who was last seen in Whitburn

By Neil Johnstone
Published 14th May 2024, 10:45 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Cheryl was last seen on May 12

Police in West Lothian are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing schoolgirl who was last seen on Sunday.

Cheryl Meikle was last seen on May 12 in the Union Road area of Whitburn, West Lothian. Police have now launched an appeal to help trace the missing teen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cheryl Meikle, 13, from Whitburn in West Lothian was last seen on May 12 Cheryl Meikle, 13, from Whitburn in West Lothian was last seen on May 12
Cheryl Meikle, 13, from Whitburn in West Lothian was last seen on May 12

The 13-year-old is described as white and of slim build and she has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, stone coloured leggings and white trainers with an orange Nike logo.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote incident number 3637, 13/05/2024.”

Related topics:WhitburnWest Lothian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.