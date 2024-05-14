Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheryl was last seen on May 12

Police in West Lothian are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing schoolgirl who was last seen on Sunday.

Cheryl Meikle was last seen on May 12 in the Union Road area of Whitburn, West Lothian. Police have now launched an appeal to help trace the missing teen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Meikle, 13, from Whitburn in West Lothian was last seen on May 12

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13-year-old is described as white and of slim build and she has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, stone coloured leggings and white trainers with an orange Nike logo.