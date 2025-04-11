Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A West Lothian pensioner who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 18 months ago has reclaimed his independence after joining specialist exercise groups in Broxburn and Bathgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Stirling first noticed something was wrong when he started to slow down when out walking and began to shake.

After being referred by his NHS physiotherapist, the 69-year-old joined West Lothian Leisure’s dedicated Parkinson’s programme in February, where he took part in a series of specialist sessions designed to improve physical health, mobility and wellbeing for people living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, a retired estates team member at St John’s Hospital in Livingston said: “The exercise has really helped. I’ve got a bad knee, but now I can climb stairs again without assistance. It was something I used to find really painful. I’m out walking more, driving, and generally able to do more things. The programme has made a huge difference.”

He added: “Meeting others with Parkinson’s helps. You’re not alone. You share experiences, support each other. There’s a real sense of togetherness.”

John has been a committed participant of the stationary cycling sessions at Xcite Bathgate and the Falls Prevention programme at Xcite Broxburn. The 12-week programme is run by West Lothian Leisure in partnership with Parkinson’s UK | Xcite

With over 13,000 people in Scotland living with Parkinson’s, a complex degenerative brain condition with over 40 possible symptoms including tremor, pain and anxiety, access to specialised support is critical.

Lisa Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Manager at Xcite West Lothian leisure, said: “We’re delighted to hear how the programme has positively impacted John, and others who participated, making life a little bit easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Parkinson’s disease, there is no cure, but programmes like this one offer real, life enhancing benefits. Staying active can greatly improve people’s balance, mobility, coordination and overall quality of life, and this programme has been carefully developed in collaboration with individuals with lived experience of Parkinson’s.”

Amanda Mckay, Physical Activity Delivery Manager for Parkinson’s UK said: “Being physically active is hugely beneficial for everyone, but particularly for people living with Parkinson’s. It can help improve their balance, strength and coordination, as well as boosting their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s fantastic to hear about the positive impact the programme at Xcite West Lothian has had on John. We’d encourage anyone in the area living with Parkinson’s to give one of the sessions a try. It’s a great way to meet new people and help manage your condition.”

West Lothian’s Leisure’s Parkinson’s programme is currently free to attend and welcomes new participants. It combines safe, tailored exercise with social connection and expert support, aiming to improve quality of life and build confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Parkinson’s programme at West Lothian Leisure you can visit the Xcite website. To learn more about Parkinson’s or to access support, contact Parkinson’s UK via their free confidential helpful on 0808 800 0303 or visit their website.