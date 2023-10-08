News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian police ‘increasingly concerned’ about welfare of missing pensioner last seen at petrol station

Neil Paton, 82, was last seen on Friday
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a pensioner last seen at a West Lothian petrol station.

Neil Paton, 82, was last seen at the service station on the A89 near Dechmont on Friday (October 6). Officers are appealing for any information which could help locate him.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with white/grey hair and beard. When Neil was last seen he was wearing a brown tweed style jacket with elbow patches, a pink shirt and tie, grey trousers and brown shoes. He was also wearing glasses and a hat, and was carrying an umbrella and black rucksack.

Neil Paton, 82, was last seen at the service station on the A89 near Dechmont on Friday (October 6). Photo: Police SoctlandNeil Paton, 82, was last seen at the service station on the A89 near Dechmont on Friday (October 6). Photo: Police Soctland
Sergeant Lynne Morrison, Whitburn Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Neil, or someone matching his description, since 9.15pm on Friday to contact us urgently.

“We know Neil was seen at the service station on the A89 but we need help to find out where he went after leaving there.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 3651 of October 7 2023.