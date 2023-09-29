The pub has been flooded by dirty water after a sewer pipe was damaged by tram works.

The Foot of the Walk pub in Leith has been forced to close its doors for the second time this week, after a damaged sewer pipe near the premises burst.

A representative for the JD Wetherspoon pub confirmed that they closed at 9pm on the evening of Thursday, September 28 and it remained closed on Friday, September 29 ‘until further notice’. The chain claims the issue is caused by a sewer pipe that was damaged during the tram works.

It comes after the bar was forced to shut over the weekend after being flooded with dirty water. It closed on Saturday, September 23 then reopened on Sunday evening after contractors were called out to drain the water. But a spokesperson for the chain warned it wasn’t going to be a ‘quick fix’.

The pub at the Foot of the Walk is closed until further notice

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon said: “The decision was made to close the pub at The Foot of the Walk, Leith, until further notice due to the sewage leak under the premises. We closed the premises at 9pm on Thursday. This cause of the leak is a damaged sewer pipe under the premises.

"Unfortunately, this closure is due to circumstances out with our control as the pipe is the responsibility of Scottish Water who have been slow at resolving the issue. Apparently the sewer pipe under the building was damaged by building works when installing the tramline extension on the street.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said; "Scottish Water is investigating an issue with a blocked sewer which runs beneath the tramway at the bottom of Leith Walk and is affecting a nearby business property. We have been liasing with Edinburgh Trams and have engaged specialist contractors to develop a safe way of carrying out the works as soon as possible.

"While this preparatory work takes place, we have been tankering waste water away from the site to try and maintain the waste water service. Our priority is to repair the sewer and only once this is done can we attempt to establish what may have caused the damage.”