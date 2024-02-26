Edinburgh Cameron toll: Woman dies after falling ill at shopping centre car park
A woman has died after becoming ill in an 'unexplained' incident outside a busy shopping centre.
Police were called to reports of a woman having 'taken unwell' at Cameron Toll around 6pm on Sunday, 25 February.
Emergency services attended but the 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Forensics were spotted with multiple Police vehicles on Sunday evening and the car park was locked down overnight.
Police are currently treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.20pm on Sunday, 25 February, to a report of woman taken unwell at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended and the 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”