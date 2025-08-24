Last year Edinburgh-born Sylvia Boyce and her family began planning a trip across Scotland, stopping off in the capital to see the world-famous Edinburgh Tattoo – but she had no idea her son in law would be performing in it.

An 83-year-old woman who saw the very first Edinburgh Tattoo in 1950, returned this year with her family to watch the 75th edition of the show.

And the event was extra special for Edinburgh-born Sylvia Boyce, with the show not only being a milestone year of the production, but she would also get to see her son in law perform in it – something no one in the family saw coming.

Last year Sylvia’s family, who now live in England and America, began planning a trip across Scotland – something that proved to be a logistical challenge with families residing across the world. But after careful planning, the once in a lifetime trip appeared to be firmed up by January – little did Sylvia know that her son in law Daren had secretly auditioned for the Edinburgh Tattoo and would later be selected for the show which ran during their scheduled Scotland trip.

Speaking ahead of the family reunion on Wednesday (August 20), she said: “It's very, very special and very emotional. We were all over the moon when Daren got selected for the show so we’re all very excited to see him.”

Sylvia was only eight-years-old when she watched the inaugural Tattoo in 1950, and although her memories of the show have faded over time, she remembers it being an exciting event.

She said: “I can remember sitting in bleachers, not chairs like they are today, and I was fiddling my feet and ended up kicking my shoe off - my mother had to leave me with her friend to go down to find it - that's my strongest memory of it I’m afraid.

“But it was very special to see the dancers and the military, and it was very exciting, but not as exciting as it is being here today.”

Sylvia’s son in law, Daren Olsen, first considered auditioning for the Tattoo after his friend performed in the show last year. And whilst his family planned a trip around Scotland, with Edinburgh, the West Coast and the Highlands on the itinerary, the 60-year-old secretly applied for the show.

Daren said: “I was fortunate enough to be selected for the Tattoo but the tricky part was telling my family because they had planned to take me to Scotland for my birthday so it was quite a surprise for them.

“Knowing my family's background and my mother-in-law especially being born in Edinburgh, I thought it was a great opportunity to jump at it and honour her heritage and of course represent the Tattoo.”

Daren, who was a firefighter in California for 30 years, first started drumming when he was 11 and later joined the Pipes & Drums of the California Professional Firefighters. But he said having a role in the Tattoo’s Massed Pipes and Drums is a huge honour.

He said: “I've been very fortunate to play for some great venues and in some great shows but this by far exceeds all of that. This is the pinnacle. The talent here is amazing, there are so many great acts and the musicians Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo band are just unbelievable.

“And there's a great story with this particular show and it's emotional at the end. Even after seeing the show so many times in the rehearsals it still gets me. It’s just a great show.”