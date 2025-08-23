Edinburgh flypast: Incredible moment Apache helicopter flies over Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Footage shows an Apache helicopter flying over the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle on August 22.
Chris Santiago recorded the flypast from outside the castle, writing, “that was epic”, with Chris Rothero capturing the view from the Tattoo.
Other flypasts at the Tattoo this year have included the RAF Red Arrows and RAF Typhoon flypasts.
CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Jason Barrett says flypasts “are a demonstration of the Tattoo’s support and commitment to UK’s defence forces”
Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We were born from the spirit of post-war celebration, and that legacy continues to inspire everything we do. The Flypasts are a demonstration of the Tattoo’s support and commitment to UK’s defence forces and are a cherished tradition and a much-loved highlight of our Show - stirring pride and joy in equal measure. As we turn our eyes to the sky, we're reminded of the extraordinary dedication of our armed forces - at home and around the world.”