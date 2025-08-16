Edinburgh bride and groom Yvonne and Andrew said the crowds waiting for the Red Arrows “were all so kind, congratulating us and making space for us to stand for the shot”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lucky couple have the most perfect image from their Edinburgh wedding day after they were photographed as the Red Arrows soared overhead on August 9.

Yvonne Smith and Andrew Sharp from Edinburgh were captured smiling hand in hand on the Royal Mile - with the Red Arrows visible in the background - by their friend Pauline Haig Terrett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline received 44k reactions after she posted her fantastic shot into a Red Arrows Facebook group.

Pauline, who captured the shot, says “When we saw the actual timings we couldn't believe how well they'd fit into the day”

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Pauline said: “I saw back in June that the Red Arrows were going to be flying over so jokingly said to Yvonne that she'd specially arranged them for her wedding and 60th birthday (the same day - 9th August). When we saw the actual timings we couldn't believe how well they'd fit into the day since the wedding was at Edinburgh City Chambers from 5-6pm, and the Red Arrows were due at 6.15!

Edinburgh bride and groom Yvonne Smith and Andrew Sharp were captured smiling hand in hand on the Royal Mile as the Red Arrows flew over. | Pauline Haig Terrett

“Most of the other guests had left to get taxis to the reception venue but my husband, Gareth, and I were responsible for the bride's and bridesmaid's bags so we took a little longer to get ready to leave and then realised the Red Arrows were due!

“I just got out my Samsung phone and got ready, never thinking I'd capture such a good shot. 44k reactions on the Red Arrows FB group has blown us all away!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne and Andrew say “It's amazing to have a photograph like that on top of a fabulous day”

Yvonne and Andrew, who have been together for 39 years, but had never got round to getting married, said: “We walked out of the City Chambers for our confetti shot just after 6pm and then into the crowd on the High Street who were all waiting for the Red Arrows, they were all so kind, congratulating us and making space for us to stand for the shot. It's amazing to have a photograph like that on top of a fabulous day.”

When are the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 flypasts?

On the day the image was captured, the Red Arrows were flying over the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. A member of the public, Lisa Cameron, filmed the Red Arrows flying over the city.

Other Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts include an August 20 flypast at 21:30, with the aircraft to be confirmed, and Apache helicopter flypasts at 21:30 on August 21 and 22.