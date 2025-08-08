Edinburgh flypasts: Watch moment RAF Typhoon flies over city - Red Arrows flypast location and timing details
Fantastic footage shows an RAF Typhoon flying over the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle on August 7.
A video shows the Typhoon soaring over Edinburgh Castle, with another clip showing a Typhoon flying over Portobello Beach.
CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Jason Barrett says flypasts “are a demonstration of the Tattoo’s support and commitment to UK’s defence forces”
Jason Barrett, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We were born from the spirit of post-war celebration, and that legacy continues to inspire everything we do. The Flypasts are a demonstration of the Tattoo’s support and commitment to UK’s defence forces and are a cherished tradition and a much-loved highlight of our Show - stirring pride and joy in equal measure. As we turn our eyes to the sky, we're reminded of the extraordinary dedication of our armed forces - at home and around the world.”
When are the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 flypasts?
A Red Arrows flypast is scheduled for 18:15 on August 9. Others include an August 20 flypast at 21:30, with the aircraft to be confirmed, and Apache helicopter flypasts at 21:30 on August 21 and August 22.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs until August 23.
What is the Red Arrows Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 flight path?
Military Airshows have published the flight path of the Red Arrows’ Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypast to their website, although timings and route may change due to weather or other requirements.
Red Arrows - Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Flypast - August 9 2025
1. 534618N 0030143W BLACKPOOL - 5.44pm
2. 535311N 0030126W VCY OF CLEVELEYS - 5.46pm
3. 541446N 0030048W HAVERTHWAITE - 5.49pm
4. 544140N 0024749W NW OF PENRITH - 5.54pm
5. 554854N 0022054W NW OF PRESTON - 6.06pm
6. 555359N 0020019W NE OF EYEMOUTH - 6.07pm
7. 560619N 0020506W OVERSEA - 6.09pm
8. 560101N 0024516W SE OF GULLANE - 6.14pm
9. 555936N 0025446W N OF LONGNIDDRY - 6.15pm
10. 555815N 0030318W N OF MUSSELBURGH - 6.16pm
11. 555655N 0031152W ROYAL MILITARY TATTOO - 6.17pm
12. 555634N 0031426W MURRAYFIELD STADIUM - 6.18pm
13. 552104N 0032945W NW OF MOFFAT - 6.23pm
14. 545554N 0032301W SW OF ANNAN - 6.27pm
15. 543137N 0034058W SW OF WHITEHAVEN - 6.32pm
16. 534618N 0030143W BLACKPOOL - 6.40pm
