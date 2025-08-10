Footage shows the Red Arrows flying over Edinburgh Castle, with more Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts scheduled for later in the month.

In footage, filmed by Jack Henderson - @capturedbyjack on Instagram - and Colin Nicol, the Red Arrows can be seen flying over the castle, showing off their signature red, white and blue smoke trails.

The Red Arrows fly over the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle on August 9. | Jack Henderson @capturedbyjack / Colin Nicol

When are the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 flypasts?

Other Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts include an August 20 flypast at 21:30, with the aircraft to be confirmed, and Apache helicopter flypasts at 21:30 on August 21 and 22.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs until August 23.