Edinburgh Red Arrows: Incredible moment Red Arrows soar over city - dates and times for Edinburgh flypasts
Footage shows the Red Arrows flying over Edinburgh Castle, with more Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts scheduled for later in the month.
Incredible footage shows the Red Arrows soaring over the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle on August 9.
In footage, filmed by Jack Henderson - @capturedbyjack on Instagram - and Colin Nicol, the Red Arrows can be seen flying over the castle, showing off their signature red, white and blue smoke trails.
When are the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 flypasts?
Other Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo flypasts include an August 20 flypast at 21:30, with the aircraft to be confirmed, and Apache helicopter flypasts at 21:30 on August 21 and 22.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs until August 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.