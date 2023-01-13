Scottish chart-topper Lewis Capaldi has been announced as a nominee for ‘Song Of The Year’ at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, received the nomination for his number 1 hit Forget Me, which serves as the lead single of his upcoming second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The Brits are one of the biggest events in the music industry and honour the achievements of musicians from the UK, the US and around the world.

This year’s nominations list was revealed by BBC Radio 1 presenters’ Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a Bring On The Brits broadcast on the official awards social media channels.

"I think you just have to be yourself instead of catering your sound to a specific audience, make the music you want to make, and the audience will find you."

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Capaldi wrote: “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song Of The Year. I very much look forward to seeing @Harry_Styles accept the award #BRITs.”

Lewis is currently in a battle for this week’s number 1 spot on the singles chart with incumbent Raye, who also supports Lewis on his UK arena tour starting in Leeds on Saturday.

Scottish production duo LF System, consisting of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, is also in contention for song of the year at the Brits.

The music producers, hailing from West Lothian, have had success with their platinum-certified single ‘Afraid To Feel’, which held the top spot on the UK singles chart for eight weeks.

Writing on Instagram, the group said: “How mental we’re nominated for a @brits award. A huge thank you to everyone who bought, streamed, listened, or just didn’t turn the radio off when Afraid To Feel came on. We wouldn’t be here without you.

“Massive amount of love to Beatport, Billboard, DJ Mag, Notion & NPR for including us in their best of 2022 features too.”

They added: “We’ve been taking some time off and have been getting stuck into the studio, so we have plenty of new fire to play you on our upcoming Oz/NZ Tour (another Tour announced VERY soon) and in the summer.

“We’ll be back very soon - 2023, we’re coming, baby. Big love. LF x.”

The 2023 awards, which will be held on Saturday, 11 February, are being hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan and broadcast live on ITV.

The 2023 Song of the Year with Mastercard nominees are:

Aitch/Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

