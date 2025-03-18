Raucous Edinburgh gig sees Shambolics follow in footsteps of Oasis and The Libertines

Oasis, La Belle Angele, 1994. Wasn't there. Radiohead, La Belle Angele, 1995. Missed that one. The Libertines, same place, 2002. Nope, sadly not folks.

Still, I did see Shambolics there on Friday night - and no exaggeration, this was a gig to remember.

Ok, granted, no one is putting the Kirkcaldy-formed, Glasgow-based, indie outfit on a par with those three aforementioned bands - but let's be clear, these guys are the real deal. The real deal.

That much was evident during their triumphant show at this most storied of Edinburgh music venues. From the second they took to the stage, The Shams had the crowd on a string. Had them on toast. Like putty in their hands. It was impressive stuff alright.

For anyone not familiar with the Shams, they signed a record deal with Alan McGee's Creation23 label in 2019, and later penned a two-album deal with Scruff of the Neck Records in 2022. Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams, their debut album, came out early last year, and met with heaps of rave reviews.

Friday night's gig saw the band play a short set, but the 13 songs aired in the Capital were very well received. The fans' chant of "The Shams, the Shams, the Shams are on fire" could be heard ringing loudly around the packed venue at the start, and the arrival of the band on stage unleashed raucous excitement.

Set opener Influencer, with just a hint of early Arctic Monkeys about it, set the tone for the evening, and the dozen songs that followed had the crowd jumping and singing along to the lyrics with reckless abandon.

Highlights included both Universal Credit and Chasing A Disaster, two infectious tunes that call to mind The La's, and set closer Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams, a track delivered with such ferocity sweat was dripping from the ceiling come the end. In between it all, the Shams threw in a cover of Insomnia by legendary dance act Faithless - and predictably, that one had the venue bouncing, too.

All told, this was a joyous evening of indie pop perfection from one of Scotland's most exciting bands.