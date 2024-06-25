Get active but look stylish: High street activewear that doesn't cost a fortune

Affordable activewear on the high street you'll love | PLT/Sweaty Betty/Gymshark/Lululemon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you’re into weights, running or yoga, there’s plenty of affordable workout gear on the high street. And these clothes look so good, you’ll happily wear them for leisure as well as sport.

If you’re serious about fitness then Sweaty Betty will be a firm favourite. And this paradise for gym bunnies currently has a sale on! Don’t miss these Black Cherry Purple Super Sculpt 7/8 Yoga Leggings, down from £85 to £42.50. They’re bum-sculpting, sweat wicking and quick drying - perfect for long workouts or a high-intensity yoga session.

Black Cherry Purple Super Sculpt 7/8 Yoga Leggings | Sweaty Betty

While you’re browsing the Sweaty Betty sale, check out these Silhouette Sculpt Seamless Gym Leggings down from £80 to £32. And runners need to see the Zero Gravity 7/8 Running Tights, down from £ 95 to £47.50. Whatever the internet equivalent is of run don’t walk... that.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt | lululemon

Lululemon is another great activewear brand with some bargains to be had this summer. Check out the Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt, £24 down from £48 in the sale. This cropped top works well with high-waisted leggings, and its made with ultra-soft fabric and with flattering side seams. It’s sweat wicking, quick drying and included added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.

Everyday Seamless Crop Tank | Gymshark

Gymshark’s Everyday Seamless Crop Tank comes in blue, black and cargo teal and is £22. Reviews praise the flattering fit and full support. Complete the look with the matching Everyday Seamless Shorts (£30).

This Everyday Tote in Pebble Grey (£30) is also a great buy from Gymshark to pack everything you need for the gym or yoga session.

DryMove™ sports vest tops | H&M

If you’re looking for a sweat-wicking top with a relaxed fit, look no further than H&M’s Two-Pack DryMove™ Sports Vest Tops, which come in a range of hues so you can personalise your workout style - choose from teal, blue, pink, khaki, to name a few. A pack of two is £18.99.

You can pair these with the DryMove™ Pocket-Detail Sports Cycling Shorts (£12.99) for a matching set.

Taupe Oversized Boxy Sweatshirt | Pretty Little Thing

This Taupe Oversized Boxy Sweatshirt from Pretty Little Thing is £11 down from £20, and is great for throwing on after the gym. Pair this with leggings and trainers, and pick it up in navy, petrol or cream if taupe’s not your thing.