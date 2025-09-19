As a new academic year begins, here’s a look back at what students in Edinburgh were up to around 60 years ago.

This selection of old photographs from the Evening News archives show Edinburgh University’s Rectorial election had become a big event, as were charity fundraising stunts - from “horizontal climbing” to smashing up pianos.

There were also student protests over issues such as the Vietnam war and in support of causes like housing campaign Shelter.

Scroll through these pictures to get a flavour of student life in the Capital back in the 1950s and 1960s.

1 . Asking about shoes Students with a clipboard question shoppers in Princes Street Edinburgh as part of a shoe survey in November 1968

2 . College of Art annual revel Edinburgh College of Art students at their annual revel in December 1967.

3 . Student art As part of the Edinburgh University Student Charity Appeal in April 1966, students presented their own art exhibition outside the Royal Scottish Academy.

4 . Alexander Fleming as Rector Bacteriologist and Nobel laureate Sir Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, is carried by students from the McEwan Hall after being installed as Rector of Edinburgh University in 1951.