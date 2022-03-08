Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall scoring referred to police by House of Commons Speaker

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is MP for Chorley in Lancashire where Catterall is from, said after the fight that he would be raising the issue in Parliament and has now written to the police questioning “why the judges got it so wrong”.

The British Boxing Board of Control is investigating how the judges reached their verdict, but it is understood the result cannot be changed.

Josh Taylor is declared the victor over Jack Catterall during the WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF world light-welterweight title fight at the OVO Hydro.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Sportsmail: “Everyone is disgusted by what's happened – it brings the sport into disrepute.

“I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

“I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston – they are both looking into this.

“I also believe that something seriously went on here – whether it was undue influence, one must question why?”

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Having watched the fight back, Taylor himself still insists he won the fight by a round and pointed out that it tallied with the verdict on ESPN’s TV coverage, which differed from Sky Sports.

He also said he would be open to a re-match with Catterall – as long as it is at the heavier welterweight division.

Taylor is preparing to relinquish his WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF to step up a division after struggling to make the weight before his fight against Catterall.

However, he is prepared to fight the Englishman again at the higher weight and has congratulated his opponent for his performance.

Asked again whether Catterall should get another world title shot, Taylor told Sky Sports News: “Of course, I think he deserves it.

"We'll see what happens down the line – we can have a fight again with Jack, why not. I'm certainly open to it, so we'll see what happens.

"Most likely at a catchweight. I can't make the weight anymore safely, I don't think. So we'll see how it goes, but I'm keen for a re-match."

Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after the split decision went in Taylor’s favour.Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor told the Evening News last week: “It's a boxing match at the end of the day. The judges are outwith my control.

“I’m thick skinned and people are entitled to their opinion, but slagging my fiancée and the rest of my family just isn't on. It’s disgusting.”

