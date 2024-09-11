Aberdeen are pushing to extend the contract of playmaker Jamie McGrath. | SNS Group

A round-up of headlines involving Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Hearts and Hibs are preparing to welcome back their international players and both capital clubs remain on the hunt for their first league victory after lacklustre starts.

The Jambos take on champions Celtic as they look to end the Glasgow’s side's relentless unbeaten streak which ironically stretches back to a meeting with Steven Naismith’ side back in March.

Meanwhile, Hibs play host to St Johnstone as David Gray aims to finally pick up three points after back-to-back late blows in draws with Kilmarnock and Dundee.

Ahead of what promises to be an action-packed weekend of football we take a look at the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen make Jamie McGrath contract talks a top priority

Aberdeen playmaker Jamie McGrath has hit the ground running this season with an impressive two goals and three assists from his opening four matches.

The 27-year-old has been a major asset since making the move from Wigan Athletic last summer but is currently in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Jimmy Thelin is understood to be a huge fan of the Republic of Ireland international and according to the Daily Record, has instructed the board to begin contract talks as soon as possible.

Talks over an extension to McGrath’s contract started last summer before Thelin was even appointed but their has been a slight delay in recent months due to the player’s change of agent.

However, the Daily Record expects that the two parties will begin discussion in the coming weeks and adds that extension to the contract of 24-year-old defender Jack MacKenzie - also in the last year of his contract - ranks highly in the club’s list of priorities.

Rangers suffer huge setback in efforts to poach key St Mirren figure

St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie has decided to remain in Paisley this season despite interest from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Sun Sport understands that Gillespie was identified as a top candidate to replace James Bisgrove, who sensationally quit in May to take a lucrative offer out in Saudi Arabia.

Negotiations reached an advanced stage with Gillespie, but the lifelong Rangers fan in a dramatic change of heart is now believed to have committed his future to the Buddies.