Former Scottish international Barry Bannan has claimed that Celtic would be his dream opponent for his Sheffield Wednesday testimonial match.

The attacking midfielder, who represented Scotland on 17 occasions between 2010 and 2017, has entered his 10th season at Sheffield Wednesday after signing for the South Yorkshire giants back in 2015.

In his time at Hillsborough, he has racked up 408 appearances, made three PFA Team of the Seasons and suffered both the highs and lows of promotion and relegation.

At 34 years of age, he remains an invaluable player for the Owls as they target huge improvements under manager Danny Rohl after last season’s challenging Championship relegation fight.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Bannan explained that he would love to have a testimonial. He said: Hopefully,” he smiled. “This is my 10th season. I don't know how hard it was for Palms to get one, I'll be speaking to him about that! But hopefully in the long run I'll get one of these days and I'll look forward to it. Sticking around this long it's nice to have something like that at the end. I know he enjoyed it, so I'll look forward to mine if it happens.”

Bannan, who is a lifelong Celtic supporter, added: “I think everybody knows! If not them, then maybe I'd have one of my old teams like Aston Villa or something but I'm not bothered to be honest. As long as all my home fans are here and my family, if you get a good turnout and your family are here then it would be great.”

English clubs send scouts to watch Scottish prodigy

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest scouts were both in attendance during Ayr United’s victory over Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy, according to reports from Football Scotland.

The two Premier League side’s were both focused on 17-year-old Ayr full-back Dylan Watret, who played the full 90 minutes in a hard-fought victory.

Watret is regarded as a bright young talent by coaches at Ayr and it appears that sentiment is shared by a number of clubs south of the border.

Manager Scott Brown has handed the teen seven appearances this season already and is a big fan of the player. Watret is believed to be the subject of interest from a number of Premiership sides also although it is likely they will be priced out of a move if a top English sides come knocking.