Former Scotland U21 starlet Elliot Anderson has declared his allegiance to England in a sudden U-turn.

A former Scotland U21 star has pledged his allegiance to England as Derek Ferguson claims all is not well at Rangers in latest Premiership round-up

Hearts and Hibs will return from the international break with a point to prove after difficult starts to their Premiership campaigns.

The Jambos, who are winless after four matches, will travel to champions Celtic as they look to put an end to the Hoops’ formidable 10-match winning streak, which stretches back to last season.

Hearts were notably the last team to beat Celtic in the league back in March and will hope that Lawrence Shankland can rediscover his goal scoring touch at Parkhead this weekend.

Elsewhere Hibs are preparing for a crucial home game against St Johnstone which comes just weeks before their trip to title challengers Rangers.

As fans turn their attention back to all things Scottish Premiership, we take a look at the main headlines around the division as well as a costly blow to Steve Clarke’s future Scotland selection.

Former Newcastle United star closes the door on Scotland future

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has stated that he is no longer interested in representing Scotland at international level as he strives to make a name for himself in England’s U21 setup.

The former Newcastle United star represented Scotland from U16 to U21 level between 2018 and 2022, and was notably named in Steve Clarke’s senior squad for the first time back in August last year before pulling out due to injury.

The midfielder, who joined Forest for £35m this summer, was earmarked by Clarke as one for the future after a string of impressive displays in the Premier League, but has now pledged his allegiance to England after representing the U21 squad in a goalless draw against Northern Ireland on Friday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, he told The Scotsman: "I see myself playing for England. It was tough as I'm Scottish and English. It's something that I've been trying to decide for a while, and I hope I've made the right decision.

"It is down to how you feel, that's just the most important thing. How you feel when you put the strip on that is what swayed my decision here."

Anderson has made 47 Premier League appearances in the last three seasons, but is still waiting for his first top-flight goal.

Rangers presser sparks ‘unrest claims’ ahead of Hibs clash

Rangers icon Derek Ferguson fears that all may not be well behind the scenes at his former club as he comments on defender John Souttar’s recent press conference.

The 27-year-old defender was quizzed on manager Philippe Clement’s claim that his side wouldn’t hit their best form until October and after a brief pause simply saying “Yes” without elaborating on his initial comment.

Ferguson claimed he was concerned by the player’s body language as the Light Blues begin preparations for fixtures against Dundee United and Hearts later in the month.

He told Ibrox News: “There could be, and the reason I’m saying that is because I watched all the preseason games and at times you look at the body language of the players and it didn’t look too clever to me in certain games. So that flagged up for me. And this is an experienced player that’s been around the block so there might be a little bit of a disagreement there.

“Sometimes you keep that in house and you’ve just got to box clever when you’re speaking to the press. It just sets alarm bells ringing a little bit. But sometimes you just get a sense that everything ain’t rosy. Just watching games and watching them out there at times, the relationships between the players, camaraderie, I don’t know, it’s just not quite there.

“We’re struggling in so many departments. It’s all doom and gloom with me but it’s quite scary when you look at the position that Rangers are in at the moment. We’re struggling in so many departments. It’s all doom and gloom with me but it’s quite scary when you look at the position that Rangers are in at the moment."