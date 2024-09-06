Rangers star Rabbi Matondo has been ruled out of his side's upcoming game against Hibs. | SNS Group

A round-up of headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Hibs will target their first league victory of the season when they play host to St Johnstone later this month in what already feels like a huge game in the David Gray era.

The club icon has recorded two draws and two defeats from his opening four matches as permanent manager in the capital, and was just seconds away from securing his first Premiership victory of the season before a last gasp equaliser from Kilmarnock’s Bruce Anderson last time out.

The Cabbage need to get points on the board if they are to improve on last season’s bottom half finish. Gray’s side end September with a challenging trip to face Rangers as they look to end a six-year winless run at Ibrox in the league.

Rangers boast one of the strongest teams in the division but two players that will not be involved in the upcoming clash will be Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo and Brazilian striker Danilo.

Football Scotland understands that Matondo sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of his side’s Old Firm loss to Celtic which leaves him out for a minimum of three months.

A scan has revealed he suffered a grade three hamstring tear which is the highest on the grading scale and considered 'severe'.

Danilo, who returned to the scoresheet in a 6-0 victory against Ross County earlier in the season, is also due to miss the game as he continues his nightmare run of injuries.

The 25-year-old has been ruled out for at least a month and has travelled to the Netherlands to begin his rehabilitation in a frustrating start to his second season at Ibrox.

Former Celtic star ‘wanted’ by Greek club

Ex-Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has emerged as a top target for Greek giants Panathinaikos, according to reports from Stateside.

Morgan, who made 14 league appearances for Celtic between 2018 and 2020, is currently playing his football in the MLS with New York Red Bull where has emerged as a standout performer.

The four-time Scottish international registered 12 goals in 21 appearances last season and is considered a firm fan favourite.

He's under contract until 2025, with the club believed to have an option of a further year. Sun Sport understands his preference is to stay in the States at this stage but adds that he would consider a move to the English Premier League or La Liga in the future.