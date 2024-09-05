Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was disappointed to lose two young talents on deadline day. | SNS Group

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has warned clubs such as Hearts, Hibs and others that Scottish football must change if big side’s in the division are to avoid losing academy prospects to teams in England.

The Tangerines experienced this first hand when they lost 18-year-old attacking duo Brandon Forbes and Rory MacLeod to Norwich City and Southampton respectively.

Goodwin believes there is a clear pathway for players to progress from the academy to the first team in Scotland but is weary of the threat posed by English clubs, who have even been able to prise the likes of Rory Wilson from Rangers, and Ben Doak, Rocco Vata, Aidan Borland and now Daniel Kelly from Celtic in recent transfer windows.

“Most young players in Scotland want to get to England, that’s something we have to be realistic about. The opportunity to go and play with some of these bigger teams down in England is a big, big draw.” Goodwin told the Daily Record.

“Without getting too political on it either, I do think the way the Scottish game is set up at the moment it is very difficult for clubs like ourselves to hold on to the best young talent.

“Once they start becoming too good for the Under-18s, not every team in the country can afford to run a B team. That is the situation we are in at the moment where we have 18s and then a huge step to the first team.

“Whereas if you go down to England, these kids can play Under-18, the next three years at Under-21s and they have a significant period of time to continue their development. Unfortunately we don’t have that luxury.”

A recent SFA report has stated the game is failing young players and Goodwin is keen for that to change.

“I have already discussed with people at the SFA that it is something we seriously need to look at.

“There is nobody who can point the finger at United because you just need to look at our first-team squad at the moment with the likes of Ross Graham playing regularly, Miller Thomson has done well and has an inclusion in the Under-21 squad, Kai had an unbelievable season for us last term. There are plenty of players we can point to just in my short time at the club who have been given the opportunity.

“So the pathway is still there but it is more and more of a challenge every time these bigger teams come calling because the players more often than not want it to happen. We don’t want to be underselling our young players either – it’s something we need to be mindful of.”

