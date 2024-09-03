Neil Lennon has responded to speculation linking him with the Scotland job. | SNS Group

Neil Lennon is currently out of work after a brief spell in charge of Romanian side Rapid Bucharest

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon claims that he would never be tempted to take the Scotland manager’s job despite his strong affiliation with his adopted home.

The Northern Irishmen spent seven years of his playing career with Celtic from 2000 to 2007 and also managed the Parkhead club on two separate occasions whilst winning a combined five Premiership titles. He also enjoyed a successful two and a half year stint in the capital with Hibs and masterminded the club’s Scottish Championship title triumph in the 2016/17 season to end a three-year stay in the second tier.

The 53-year-old is currently out of work after losing his job with Romanian side Rapid Bucharest after only a handful of games in the capital. Prior to that experience he had been out of work for over 12 months after also being dismissed by Cypriot side AC Omonia.

Lennon’s availability will inevitably lead to links with a number of Premiership jobs throughout the season, but he insists that he definitely won’t be the man to replace Steve Clarke in the national team hot seat if that comes available.

Speaking to Celtic legend Frank McAvennie on the Let Me Be Frank podcast, sponsored by Betideas.com, Lennon said: “No, that’s for a Scottish guy. Me, personally, I think the Scottish manager should be Scottish.”

Then he joked: “But if I do get it I’ll bring you in as my number two, Frank!”

And he laughed: “I’m trying to imagine Frank putting the cones out – it would be dark before we started training.”

Asked if he would consider managing in Scotland again, he added: “It’s not something I’ve really sort of thought of. You never know where the game takes you. There’s a lot of coaches who go from country to country and really enjoy what they’re doing.

“Scotland’s my home and I love it and I was there for 18 months (in between managing in Cyprus and Romania) and you get the itch to get back into it and I love what I do. It’s such a fickle business and one day you’re the king and the next you’re the villain so you’ve just got to find the balance in between and enjoy the ride.”