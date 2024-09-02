Rangers ace Robin Propper was criticised for his performance during a devastating 3-0 loss to Celtic | SNS Group

A round of all the main stories involving Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish rivals

Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs are still hunting for their first league victory of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts suffered their sixth defeat in a row against Dundee United after a late second half goal from Ross Graham while Hibs were denied a vital away victory in the final seconds of the game as Bruce Anderson’s penalty cancelled out Joe Newell’s sublime opener.

The international break comes at a perfect time for both teams to regroup as they aim to turn their poor start around.

Ahead of this week’s round of international fixtures we take a look at the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Former Hearts star slams Rangers ace

Ex-Hearts hero Neil McCann was highly critical of Rangers centre back Robin Propper’s display during a devastating 3-0 Old-Firm derby defeat to Celtic.

Propper, who signed for the Light Blues this summer, made a key error early in the game which allowed Daizen Maeda to score the Hoops’ opener.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McCann said: “That is a quite brilliant finish. It’s a special pass from Greg Taylor. But what is Propper doing? Propper is a centre-back, your striker has dropped in.

“He’s maybe frightened of the pace from going in behind because he’s done it so many times. The little man looks and takes a touch as Propper drops, trying to cover Jefte I think with Kuhn’s run and just offered him that two or three yards to get his head up.”

Manchester United youngster claims he jumped at chance to make Inverness move

Manchester United starlet James Nolan claims he didn’t have to think twice when the opportunity to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle presented itself on deadline day.

The 18-year-old right back was a surprise addition to Duncan Ferguson’s side as they target promotion from League One.

He told the Press and Journal: “It came out of the blue. I was sitting in bed, thinking ‘I’ve got a day off’, then I got a call telling me to pack my bags for Inverness.

“I didn’t have to think twice about the move. My agent said, ‘Inverness want you’ and I said ‘100%, I want to go straight away’.

“I had nothing to lose. I see any loan as being a good one. It’s all about experience for me. I am just very grateful to Inverness for giving me this opportunity.

“It was a six-hour drive to get here for 11pm. I spoke to the gaffer on the phone before I came up.

“I came up and I now just want to impress and do my very best for the team. I’m really pleased to be here and grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get fully going.”