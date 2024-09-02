St Johnstone's Jason Holt | SNS Group

The former Hearts star has made a transfer move to a Premiership side.

A former Hearts player has admitted he was training with the club’s ‘B’ team while waiting for a new club.

Jason Holt made his second debut for St Johnstone in a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday, having been in Perth during the 19/20 season. He started his career at Hearts and was back with the club this summer after leaving Livingston, training with Liam Fox’s ‘B’ team.

That was with fitness in mind ahead of signing for a new club, with former Hearts boss Craig Levein opting to bring him in. He is thankful to his former club for the training access, even if it did make him feel a tad older.

Holt said after his second debut for Saints: “Liam Fox has been great with me, allowing me to train with the Hearts B team. I’ve got to thank Foxy for that. I was like an old man next to those young boys!

“And it’s meant I’ve come here in good condition, albeit without playing games. After speaking to the manager and Andy Kirk, I knew this was the place I wanted to come to. I wanted to make it happen straight away.

“It’s probably taken a wee bit longer than we would have liked but we got there in the end. I’m really looking forward to these next two years. I’m confident in my own ability. I was patient over the summer and this was the type of move I wanted.

“I don’t want to be involved in another relegation battle, that’s for sure. After last season, I can assure you it’s not nice. It’s very early days and we’ll certainly be looking onwards and upwards. Part of the reason I’m here is to help some of the younger lads with my experience.

“Picking boys up after a hammer blow like today is one example. I’m obviously just in the door but the squad looks really good.”