A round-up of all the main headlines in Scotland, including updates from Heart and Hibs’ Premiership rivals

Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals Rangers are expected to lose one of last season’s stalwarts in a busy deadline day.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is set to be confirmed as a Blackburn Rovers player later today as he puts an end to his 18-month stay in Glasgow.

Football Insider understands that Cantwell has ‘completed a medical’ with the Lancashire side and claims that a deal is all but sealed ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.

Cantwell signed for Rangers from Norwich City in January 2022 for a fee in the region of £1.5m. He scored six goals in his first 16 appearances and made a huge impression in Michael Beale’s early months as manager.

He also played a huge part in Rangers’ Scottish League Cup victory last term and registered eight goals and seven assists across all competitions, including his final Premiership goal against Hearts in a 3-3 draw.

The 26-year-old was at times one of Rangers’ main attacking threats but made it clear at the start of the summer that he was keen to move back to the EFL, where he had previously thrived at Norwich City.

Football Scotland understands that Rangers will get somewhere between £600,000 and £1m for the player’s services, which represents a significant loss, particularly with Norwich City also receiving a small portion as part of a sell-on clause.

Scotland pair set to reunite at Napoli

Steve Clarke’s international midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are both set to complete high-profile transfers to Italian giants Napoli later today as Antonio Conte aims to make his mark on the Serie A giants.

Napoli were crowned champions in 2023 but fell to a disappointing 10th place finish last term after the departure of popular coach Luciano Spalletti.

Conte, who was hired in the summer, is hoping to get the team back firing on all cylinders and is aiming to bring McTominay and Gilmour from the Premier League to Italy for a combined figure of around £43m.

If the deals are successful the pair will also compete against fellow Scotland star Lewis Ferguson, who enjoyed a fine campaign last season for fellow Serie A side Bologna.