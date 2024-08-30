St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

St Johnstone striker to miss four games after double red card in Dundee United clash.

St Johnstone will have to face Hibs next month without key striker Adama Sidebeh who has been handed a four match suspension by the SFA following his double red card against Dundee United.

The 26-year old, who this week received his first senior international call-up from The Gambia, was shown red for a challenge on United’s Will Ferry late in the match which ended in a 2-0 defeat for the visitors at Tannadice. He then picked up a second red card for an altercation with Kevin Holt in the aftermath of the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected, Sidebeh will miss his side’s home match with Motherwell this weekend and their trip to Easter Road after the international break on September 14. He will also be suspended for the following two matches where they face Ross County and Celtic.

However, the Saints could see a summer signing make his debut for the club in Leith and it is a face who is familiar to football fans in Edinburgh. Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu joined the Perth club early in the summer transfer window but suffered an injury which has so far ruled him out.

The 29-year old would miss the League Cup group stages and start of the league season but when the injury was announced in July it was said by Saints’ gaffer Craig Levein that the striker was expected to return in September. With Sidebeh’s suspension ruling him out for most of the month the timing of his recovery could be helpful and the ex Jambo could very well make his debut against his old club’s arch rivals.