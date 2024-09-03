Celtic beat Hibs to the signature of Luke McCowan | SNS Group

Hibs were dealt a huge blow when top target Luke McCowan opted to join Premiership rivals Celtic in the summer

After a long-drawn out saga, it was ultimately Celtic that beat Hibs to the signature of highly-rated midfielder Luke McCowan from Dundee.

The Cabbage made numerous efforts to land the 26-year-old throughout the summer and were even willing to pay up to £1m for his services, according to sporting director Malkay Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented Dundee star completed his move to Parkhead on deadline day, only to make his debut two days later in a commanding 3-0 victory over fierce city rivals Rangers.

McCowan expressed his excitement about the move to Celtic and has publicly thanked his former club Dundee for their role in helping him realise his dream.

The midfielder signed for the Dens Park side in 2021 before going on to play over 100 games while scoring 28 goals.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the former Dark Blues captain said: "Dee’s…now that I’ve finally caught up on sleep, I want to say thank you. Everyone involved with the club, staff/players and fans have helped me reach my dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What an amazing journey it’s been playing for your club for 3.5 years. Me and Erin will always hold this club close to our hearts, Dundee became our home. Up the Dee."

Rangers fail to strike exit deal for forgotten star

Forgotten Rangers ace Ianis Hagi is expected to remain at Ibrox this season despite speculation linking him with a move to Romania.

The 25-year-old midfielder is not a part of Philippe Clement’s plans this season and has been training with the B team throughout pre-season. Hagi is unlikely to play again for the Light Blues due to a clause in his contract which makes him entitled to a pay rise if he is to reach the 100 appearance mark.

The Romanian playmaker is currently on 99 appearances for Rangers as it stands but he remains under contract until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would have hoped that FC Steaua București (FCSB) would be able to offer Hagi a route out of Rangers and a return to his homeland with their reigning champions. However, his reported current salary of £20,000 per week has reportedly proved to be a ‘stumbling block’ for the 1986 European Cup winners - according to Football Insider.

Romanian clubs have until September 9 to conclude their transfer window business but it looks increasingly likely that Hagi will still be on the books for the remainder of 2024.