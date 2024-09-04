Kevin Nisbet is targetting a return to the Scotland national team after a solid start to his Aberdeen career. | SNS Group

Former Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet was the man of the moment for Aberdeen last time out as he struck a 98th minute winner against Ross County to get off the mark in just his second game for The Reds.

The ex-Easter Road hero joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Millwall and is now targeting a return to the Scotland set-up in the coming months after a tricky injury-ridden period in South London.

Nisbet insists that in Steve Clarke the national team is in safe hands despite their disappointing group stage exit at Euro 2024. The side begin their pick-me-up at home to Poland tomorrow before an even tougher test against Portugal away.

The 27-year-old, who missed out on the Euros due to injury, insists that the team just need a result and claims Clarke is an expert at creating a good atmosphere based on the way he responded after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

He told the Daily Record: “He has got that character where he will pick things up and bring the country more success. We just need a result. He’s a good type of guy. He creates a good atmosphere in the squad and on the training pitch. He missed out on the World Cup against Ukraine. That is one thing he really wants to achieve. I’d back him to go on and do it.”

Scotland are currently competing in the top section of the Nations League and swapped places with England, who were relegated last time out. This is another sharp indicator of the progress that has been made in recent years.

Nisbet added: “ There is a good atmosphere, we’re winning games and he’s created a good buzz around the place. I’d back him to get us to the World Cup. He’s taken us to back-to-back finals. It’s a great credit to him.”

The forward has had a tough time with injuries in recent years and one squad member that can relate to his struggles is Kieran Tierney. The out-of-favour Arsenal man misses this current squad after an injury sustained in Germany, and Nisbet has been supporting him throughout his rehab.

Nisbet said: “I speak to the likes of KT (Kieran Tierney) and Porto (Ryan Porteous) regularly. It just gives you the motivation to try to get into the next squad – I want to get back into the squad.

“We see each other a lot. After he (Tierney) injured his hamstring I waited until he’d had the op and then I drove to his house a few times to give him company. A few of the boys went down for the Euros final as well – David Turnbull, Porto and myself. We just want to be good friends.”

SPFL club appoint former Leeds United man

Former Sunderland, Sheffield United and Leeds United defender Neill Collins has been confirmed as the new manager of Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers.

The 41-year-old, who was manager of English League One side Barnsley last season, has signed a three-year contract with the Kirkcaldy side.

He told Raith's website: "The excellent work that is taking place throughout the club blew me away and I am eager to contribute towards the continued growth and success of the team.

"The challenge to get this club back to the top flight of Scottish football is big but one we will work tirelessly together to achieve. I can’t wait to get started."